RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber has put together a one-week event jam-packed with restaurants highlighting Hispanic and Latino fare to encourage others to “Explore the flavors of Latin cuisine.”

‘Restaurante Week’ takes place across the Commonwealth from Monday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 15. Dozens of Hispanic and Latino restaurants are participating statewide — and offering specials to celebrate.

2023 Featured Restaurants

Chilcano’s RestoBar — 6198 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church Restaurante Week Special: All guests will receive a complimentary chicken causa or leche de tigre shot with their meal

— 6198 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church El Pollo Rico — 932 N Kenmore St, Arlington; 10801 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax; 13460 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge Restaurante Week Special: Two free bottled sodas with the purchase of one whole chicken

— 932 N Kenmore St, Arlington; 10801 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax; 13460 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge Lalo’s Cocina Bar& Grill — 2617 W Broad St. Richmond Restaurante Week Special: Mention you saw this on the Restaurante Week webpage and enjoy a free Mexican Flan Dessert

— 2617 W Broad St. Richmond Lola’s Beach Cantina — 4035 E. Ocean View Ave, STE 100, Norfolk

— 4035 E. Ocean View Ave, STE 100, Norfolk Pikoteo — 6811 Elm Street, McLean Restaurante Week Special: Free dessert with two entrees

— 6811 Elm Street, McLean Salsa Chicken Restaurant — 7300 Hancock Village Dr., Chesterfield Restaurante Week Special: Free Dessert with a $25 minimum order

— 7300 Hancock Village Dr., Chesterfield Tio Pablo — 1703 East Franklin St., Richmond Restaurante Week Special: $3 off all Margaritas from 4 to 6 p.m.

— 1703 East Franklin St., Richmond

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additional Central Virginia restaurants participating in Restaurante Week can be found below.