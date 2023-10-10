RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber has put together a one-week event jam-packed with restaurants highlighting Hispanic and Latino fare to encourage others to “Explore the flavors of Latin cuisine.”
‘Restaurante Week’ takes place across the Commonwealth from Monday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 15. Dozens of Hispanic and Latino restaurants are participating statewide — and offering specials to celebrate.
2023 Featured Restaurants
- Chilcano’s RestoBar — 6198 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
- Restaurante Week Special: All guests will receive a complimentary chicken causa or leche de tigre shot with their meal
- El Pollo Rico — 932 N Kenmore St, Arlington; 10801 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax; 13460 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge
- Restaurante Week Special: Two free bottled sodas with the purchase of one whole chicken
- Lalo’s Cocina Bar& Grill — 2617 W Broad St. Richmond
- Restaurante Week Special: Mention you saw this on the Restaurante Week webpage and enjoy a free Mexican Flan Dessert
- Lola’s Beach Cantina — 4035 E. Ocean View Ave, STE 100, Norfolk
- Pikoteo — 6811 Elm Street, McLean
- Restaurante Week Special: Free dessert with two entrees
- Salsa Chicken Restaurant — 7300 Hancock Village Dr., Chesterfield
- Restaurante Week Special: Free Dessert with a $25 minimum order
- Tio Pablo — 1703 East Franklin St., Richmond
- Restaurante Week Special: $3 off all Margaritas from 4 to 6 p.m.
Additional Central Virginia restaurants participating in Restaurante Week can be found below.
- Abuelita’s — Richmond
- Alejandro’s Mexican Grill — Roanoke
- Ay Caramba Mexican Food — Richmond
- Bocata Latin Grill — Richmond
- Cafe and Sabor Bakery and Restaurant — Richmond
- Carribe Restaurent LLC — Richmond
- Casa Grande — Richmond
- Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill — Richmond
- Chikis Pancakes — Richmond
- Cielito Lindo — Richmond
- Cocodrilo — Richmond
- Daymar Foods: EL CARNAVAL DEL SABOR — Richmond
- Di Gennero Bakery — Richmond
- E-Loteria — Henrico
- El Amenecer — Richmond
- El Buen Sabor Latino — Charlottesville
- El Cerro Azul — Richmond
- El Gallo Pinto Costa Rica — Richmond
- El Jinete Mexican Restaurant — Cumberland
- El Nuevo Amanecer Latino Market — Richmond
- El Paraiso Restaurant — Richmond
- El Pope Cocina — Richmond
- El Sabor Centroamericano — Richmond
- El Tio — Richmond
- El Tucan — Richmond
- Guajiros Miami Eatery — Charlottesville
- J&A Latino Market And Restaurant — Hopewell
- Kuba Kuba — Richmond
- La Bodega Latin Kitchen & Cocktails RVA — Richmond
- La Michoacana — Richmond
- La Parota Grill — Farmville
- La Reina Mexican Grill — Chester
- La Sabrosita Bakery — Richmond
- Lalo’s Cocina Bar & Grill — Richmond
- Les Crepes — Henrico
- Margaritas Cantina — Richmond
- Mexico Restaurant — Richmond
- Mi Carreta Mexican Grill — South Boston, Va.
- Mi Casita Salvadoran Restaurant — Charlottesville
- Mi Jalisco Mexican Food Restuarant — Richmond
- Mi Mariachi — Richmond
- Original Mexican Restaurant — Richmond
- Pancho’s Cantina & Grill — Richmond
- Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant — Richmond
- Plaza Azteca — Richmond
- Pupuseria el salvadoreño — Richmond
- Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill — Richmond
- Salsas Don Sebastian — Midlothian
- Shellys Food, Comida Latina — Henrico
- Taco Bar —Richmond
- Taqueria Panchito — Richmond
- Terraza — Henrico
- The Patron Mexican Restaurant — Mechanicsville
- Totally New you — Richmond
- Two Compadres Taqueria Bar & Grill — Midlothian