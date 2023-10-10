RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Hispanic Heritage Month, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber has put together a one-week event jam-packed with restaurants highlighting Hispanic and Latino fare to encourage others to “Explore the flavors of Latin cuisine.”

‘Restaurante Week’ takes place across the Commonwealth from Monday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 15. Dozens of Hispanic and Latino restaurants are participating statewide — and offering specials to celebrate.

2023 Featured Restaurants

  • Chilcano’s RestoBar — 6198 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
    • Restaurante Week Special: All guests will receive a complimentary chicken causa or leche de tigre shot with their meal
  • El Pollo Rico — 932 N Kenmore St, Arlington; 10801 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax; 13460 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge
    • Restaurante Week Special: Two free bottled sodas with the purchase of one whole chicken
  • Lalo’s Cocina Bar& Grill — 2617 W Broad St. Richmond
    • Restaurante Week Special: Mention you saw this on the Restaurante Week webpage and enjoy a free Mexican Flan Dessert
  • Lola’s Beach Cantina — 4035 E. Ocean View Ave, STE 100, Norfolk
  • Pikoteo — 6811 Elm Street, McLean
    • Restaurante Week Special: Free dessert with two entrees
  • Salsa Chicken Restaurant — 7300 Hancock Village Dr., Chesterfield
    • Restaurante Week Special: Free Dessert with a $25 minimum order
  • Tio Pablo — 1703 East Franklin St., Richmond
    • Restaurante Week Special: $3 off all Margaritas from 4 to 6 p.m.

Additional Central Virginia restaurants participating in Restaurante Week can be found below.

  • Abuelita’s — Richmond
  • Alejandro’s Mexican Grill — Roanoke
  • Ay Caramba Mexican Food — Richmond
  • Bocata Latin Grill — Richmond
  • Cafe and Sabor Bakery and Restaurant — Richmond
  • Carribe Restaurent LLC — Richmond
  • Casa Grande — Richmond
  • Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill — Richmond
  • Chikis Pancakes — Richmond
  • Cielito Lindo — Richmond
  • Cocodrilo — Richmond
  • Daymar Foods: EL CARNAVAL DEL SABOR — Richmond
  • Di Gennero Bakery — Richmond
  • E-Loteria — Henrico
  • El Amenecer — Richmond
  • El Buen Sabor Latino — Charlottesville
  • El Cerro Azul — Richmond
  • El Gallo Pinto Costa Rica — Richmond
  • El Jinete Mexican Restaurant — Cumberland
  • El Nuevo Amanecer Latino Market — Richmond
  • El Paraiso Restaurant — Richmond
  • El Pope Cocina — Richmond
  • El Sabor Centroamericano — Richmond
  • El Tio — Richmond
  • El Tucan — Richmond
  • Guajiros Miami Eatery — Charlottesville
  • J&A Latino Market And Restaurant — Hopewell
  • Kuba Kuba — Richmond
  • La Bodega Latin Kitchen & Cocktails RVA — Richmond
  • La Michoacana — Richmond
  • La Parota Grill — Farmville
  • La Reina Mexican Grill — Chester
  • La Sabrosita Bakery — Richmond
  • Lalo’s Cocina Bar & Grill — Richmond
  • Les Crepes — Henrico
  • Margaritas Cantina — Richmond
  • Mexico Restaurant — Richmond
  • Mi Carreta Mexican Grill — South Boston, Va.
  • Mi Casita Salvadoran Restaurant — Charlottesville
  • Mi Jalisco Mexican Food Restuarant — Richmond
  • Mi Mariachi — Richmond
  • Original Mexican Restaurant — Richmond
  • Pancho’s Cantina & Grill — Richmond
  • Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant — Richmond
  • Plaza Azteca — Richmond
  • Pupuseria el salvadoreño — Richmond
  • Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill — Richmond
  • Salsas Don Sebastian — Midlothian
  • Shellys Food, Comida Latina — Henrico
  • Taco Bar —Richmond
  • Taqueria Panchito — Richmond
  • Terraza — Henrico
  • The Patron Mexican Restaurant — Mechanicsville
  • Totally New you — Richmond
  • Two Compadres Taqueria Bar & Grill — Midlothian