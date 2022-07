RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that it will be continuing to offer a free vaccination clinic for pets every Friday, indefinitely.

The vaccine clinic will take place at RACC, 1600 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23222, every Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Participants must be residents of the city of Richmond. Distemper and rabies vaccinations will be available for dogs and cats, and pet(s) will be provided with heartworm and flea/tick prevention as well.