RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) has teamed up with a local school to persuade people to adopt the shelter’s dogs while also teaching the students writing skills, and the program has already helped some pups find new homes.

Recently, second graders at St. Michael’s Episcopal School in Richmond were tasked with writing and illustrating a persuasive stories from the perspective of RACC’s shelter dogs. The result is colorful drawings and some sweet essays that will now hang around the shelter for potential adopters to read as they get to know the dogs.

Some of the persuasive stories and drawings created by second graders at St. Michael’s Episcopal School for the RACC shelter dogs. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The program is already finding success very close to home. To kick off the persuasive writing project, second graders got to meet Chef’s Kiss, an RACC ambassador puppy. This week, the students got a special surprise — Chef’s Kiss has now been adopted by Robert Gregg, the Head of School at St. Michael’s. The pup also has a new name, George.

This is the second year that St. Michael’s and RACC have teamed up for this partnership, and there are now plans to make this an annual project for the school’s second grade students.

You can stop by RACC during open adoption hours to see the students’ artwork and stories and to meet the furry friends that inspired them. RACC is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.