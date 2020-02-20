1  of  2
Richmond artist could win $2.5k at Monument Ave 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When runners hit the pavement for Ukrop’s Monument Ave 10k, one, in particular, will hit the ground with extra motivation.

Doug Orleski, the artist behind “RVA Coffee Stain” is this year’s ‘Dash for Cash’ participant and he has thousands of dollars waiting on him.

The way it works: Orleski will get a head start at the race on March 28. Should he beat all the other runners to the finish line, he’ll get $2,500 in cash. But, he plans to donate all the money to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

There’s still time to register for the Monument Avenue 10k. Registration prices go up by $5 beginning Thursday.

