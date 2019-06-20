Richmond Ballet dancer trades in ballet shoes for badge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Benjamin Malone is following his childhood dream of becoming a police officer after dancing professionally with the Richmond Ballet for years.

“As a dancer, it was always very physically based, a lot of physical movement, but also a lot of the virtues that are so important in police work. Like self-discipline and being able to work with other people,” he said.

Malone will continue to take occasional classes at the Richmond Ballet with his wife and friends in the professional company.

He graduates from the police academy on Friday.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.