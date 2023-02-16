RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fiery production is making its East Coast debut in Richmond this weekend.

Audiences can catch ‘Firebird’ with ‘Serenade’ starting Friday at the Dominion Energy Center.

For weeks, the Richmond Ballet has been rehearsing every step. The first act of this weekend’s production, ‘Serenade,’ is a legendary ballet, and the first one choreographed in the United States.

“Serenade is one of Balanchine’s famous works,” Zacchaeus Page, Richmond Ballet dancer told 8News. “We have someone in our artistic team that danced with Balanchine. It’s been a great experience. It’s very dramatic and moving. Yes, the music is beautiful and just I’m excited to perform it.”

Firebird dancers prepare for East Coast debut in Richmond (Photo: 8News)

The second act, ‘Firebird,’ is a new production that is making its way to the East Coast. Originally performed and created for Texas Ballet Theater in 2020, choreographer Ma Cong is helping the Richmond ballet company bring it to the big stage.

“There’s drama and mayhem,” Cody Beaton, Richmond Ballet dancer explains.

“There’s a fight scene. There’s everything you can want. There’s love. It’s a fairy tale. There’s magic, there’s a bad guy, there’s a good guy. There’s a princess and the magical creature.”

Beaton (left) shows off her wig to Page (right) before rehearsals at Richmond Ballet studios in downtown Richmond. (Photo: 8News)

Many of the costumes for ‘Firebird’ have a special designer touch, including a wig worn by Beaton.

“It’s designed by Emma Kingsbury,” Beaton said. “She designed the costumes and the sets. And this is what I wear to help me get into the role of the Firebird. It’s quite something to behold.”

‘Firebird’ with ‘Serenade’ runs Friday, Feb. 17th to Sunday, Feb. 19th at the Dominion Energy Center.

Ticket information can be found on the Dominion Energy Center website.