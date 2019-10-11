Richmond brewery now offering ‘Tommie’s Beer’ in memory of beloved dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A special tribute to Tommie, the pit bull that was found set on fire in Abner Clay Park in February, is brewing in Richmond. “Tommie’s Beer” is now on tap at Three Notch’d Brewing Company.

Tommie captured the hearts of people all across the country and the Richmond community rallied around him.

“We made a hazelnut brown to match his coat so that was the idea behind the beer,” Willey Broaddus, head brewer at Three Notch’d Brewing Company, told 8News. “It’s a little sweet it’s dark so it’s good for the autumn time, easy drinking only five and a half percent.”

A dollar from each pint of beer that’s sold will go to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

