RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In celebration of Richmond’s first “Navy Week,” the Virginia War Memorial will host an outdoor concert with the United States Fleet Forces Command Band in May.

Richmond’s Navy Week will take place yearly from May 16 through 22, and will bring 50 to 75 Sailors to the city from across the U.S., to volunteer throughout the community. This is the first Navy Week held in Richmond.

On Thursday, May 19 a family-friendly concert will take place at the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The memorial will be open for extended hours for the event, and parking will be free.

Known as “The Finest of the Fleet,” the Fleet Forces Command Band is made up of 45 Navy musicians who perform at more than 400 events per year.

Richmond Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week. Click here for more information on Richmond Navy Week.