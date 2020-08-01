Richmond church distributes perishable goods to community in need: ‘It’s our job’

A Richmond area church is doing its part to make sure no one goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond area church is doing its part to make sure no one goes hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, located on 2301 Cedar Street, is serving as a hub for food distribution. Every Saturday in August, the church will be distributing 1,300 boxes of fruit, vegetables, grain, protein and other perishable goods.

All food is being donated courtesy of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Literally because we saw our communities were not having, our communities were not receiving the support that they needed when it comes to just fresh produce especially in an area like Church Hill where there’s not a lot of grocery stores or affordable grocery for them to receive, so we, as the church believe it’s our job, our mandate to provide food for our community as well as our congregation,” said Rev. Stephen Artis, Executive Minister of Cedar Street Baptist Church of God.

In addition to the 1,300 boxes of donations, 2,600 boxes of frozen meat will be distributed Saturday.

Anyone interested in picking up the perishable goods may stop by the church beginning at 10 a.m.

