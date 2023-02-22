RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — One dog is counting its lucky stars after being saved from a storm drain in Richmond’s Southside on Valentine’s Day.

Richmond police were called to the corner of Prince George Road and Devonshire Road in Southside after a passerby heard barking coming from a storm drain around 7 a.m., and believed the poor pup to be stuck.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department were called in to assist with the rescue operation and found the pit bull mix stuck in mud and water, rolled over on its back in the corner of the drain, with only its head sticking out of the water.

One firefighter climbed down the storm drain, which the department says was about six to eight feet deep, and stood on a piece of metal sticking out of the concrete while he was passed a search rope to slip around the dog’s neck.

Fire crews then pulled the rope from above while the firefighter below heaved the 40-pound pup up from the storm drain depths. Once above ground, the lucky puppy was wrapped in a blanket and delivered to a local emergency veterinarian, Virginia Veterinary Centers.

Richmond Fire said the entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for the fire team.

The dog, now known as Michaelangelo, is under the care of Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), where he is up for adoption, waiting for just the right family to take him home. You can check out all the animals available for adoption at RACC here.