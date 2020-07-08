Richmond Dentistry For Children will keep helping patients smile thanks to donation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s some news that will make you smile. The Colonial Downs Group presented the Richmond Dentistry For Children with a check for more than $35,000.

The dentistry was vandalized during the rioting in Richmond back in May. Its windows are still boarded up and taped from the damage.

“It’s heartwarming to know that so many people cared enough about us to want to help and to go as far as they did in their efforts to help,” Brandon Allen of Richmond Dentistry for Children said.

After seeing a GoFundMe in the works, Colonial Downs Vice President Lisa Speller decided to take action.

“During this time of COVID, we were actually closed, but we held a strong commitment to making sure that we were taking care of the communities and you know that we’re a part of,” Speller said.

The money will go toward treating the uninsured and patients with special needs.