RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Luca, the dog that was shot in Richmond earlier this month, has now made a full recovery and found his forever home.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Richmond Police responded to the 2400 block of Richdale Road and found two adults who were pronounced dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Police identified the victim as 68-year-old Kathy Brashier, and her son, 49-year-old Lee Blair as the shooter.

Police said Blair also shot a dog inside the home — a German Shepard named Luca.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) announced on Jan. 16 that Luca was being treated for serious injuries caused by the shooting.

“It’s a miracle that he survived; the victims were reportedly not discovered until more than 20 hours after the shooting,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

RACC later said that Luca’s diagnostics showed bullet fragments around his head and neck, and at that time, his prognosis was “guarded at best.”

Fast forward to this week, RACC released a new video of Luca showing a very different dog than the one that first arrived two weeks ago, now running and playing with this toys. Shortly after he was ready to be cleared from his medical foster home and start the search for a permanent family, which didn’t last long.

Luca was officially adopted on Saturday, Jan. 28. What makes Luca finding his forever home even more special is he was adopted by one of the Richmond Police officers that first responded to the scene of the shooting.

According to RACC, Luca is already settling in and quickly becoming friends with Luna, the family’s golden retriever.