Richmond Fire Department donates new winter coats to preschool students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just in time for Christmas, students at Maymont Preschool were gifted new winter coats to keep them warm through the winter.

Richmond Fire Department’s Stations 12 and 16 brought the school over 150 coats perfectly sized for all of the kids.

Each kid got to go through and pick the coat of their choice. Photos shared by the school show kids with fun colors like pink and purple as well as lots of fun patterns. The kids will be easy to spot playing out in the snow this winter.