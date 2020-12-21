Richmond Fire Department K-9 to receive body armor donation

Richmond Fire Department K9 Erny will receive a body armor donation in the upcoming weeks. (Photo: Richmond Fire)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department K9 Erny will soon be protected by a bulletproof vest thanks to non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Patricia Giencke of Lexington, MA sponsored the vest for K9 Erny. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always.”

The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is made in the USA, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

The vest is excepted to be delivered in eight to ten weeks.