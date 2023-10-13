RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s time to get folky, y’all.

The Richmond Folk Festival is here! And while we’ve already told you about this year’s featured artists, road closures, parking and transportation options and what to expect across the weekend — we’re here to remind you of all the weekend is set to bring, in one short and sweet article. You know, just in case you missed it one of the previous times.

What to expect

The Richmond Folk Festival is one of the city’s largest and most popular celebrations. Taking place across Brown’s Island, folk of all kinds — upwards of 200,000 people on average — travel for miles to get folky on the riverfront for three days of live music, food, drinks, local artisans and vendors, performances and more.

Richmond Folk Festival (8News)

Weather

You may have already heard — we are expecting a bit of rain Saturday. But, we will go ahead and give you the latest for the whole weekend so you can plan your outing, and outfit, accordingly.

Friday, Oct. 13 — Traditionally thought of as an unlucky day, RVA weather is pushing back against Friday the 13th stereotypes with a beautiful fall evening on tap. Temperatures are predicted to be in the lower 70s around 6 p.m. and hit the lower 60s by 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 — A rather rainy Saturday is expected with the heaviest rain expected late morning through late afternoon. High of 64 and low of 54.

Sunday, Oct. 15 — Sunday is set to be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day. High of 60, low of 52.

Parking, Road Closures, Transportation

We have the full breakdown of parking, road closures and transportation options online here. But for simplicity’s sake:

The suggested easiest place for drop-off and pick-up is located at 690 Byrd Street.

Off-site parking is available at Dogwood Dell on Saturday and Sunday for $5 a car . A shuttle bus will drop you off downtown.

. A shuttle bus will drop you off downtown. Ride GRTC routes 3A, 3B and 3C for free. Riders can hop off at the stop at Belvidere and Holly, or Belvidere and War Memorial by the river.

Who’s playing?

Not super into Folk? No problem. The Richmond Folk Festival offers an array of artists performing musical genres like Gospel, Salsa, Rockabilly and Honky-Tonk, New Orleans Funk and R&B, Chicago Blues, Bluegrass, Zydeco, Classical Soul and so much more.

Go for the big names like Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Mandinka), Bio Ritmo (salsa) and Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk), and stay for the dozens of other artists performing across the weekend.

The full festival schedule organized by stage and day can be found online here.

Happy Folking!