Richmond girl writes book to inspire other kids to be more confident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While some 6-year-olds are learning how to read and write, rising first-grader J’ana Price has already become a published author!

The book called “Finding Myself” was written last summer and highlights Price’s present and future. The young girl hopes to inspire other kids to be more confident in themselves.

“It’s a book based on a journey through life,” the elementary school student explained to 8News. “People can give it to their children and the children can learn how they can grow up without being shy and build their confidence like me.”

A snapshot of Price’s book. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

Price’s dad, James Price, says her love of writing was passed down. He says while incarcerated, he discovered a passion for writing.

“Through a series of bad choices, I kept getting locked up and recidivism was just rampant in my adult life,” Price said. “In one of the stints of incarceration, I was at the Henrico County jail in the RISE program. We had the opportunity to meet an actual writer. That really, truly set a fire up under me. I just started writing in the program, and I wrote five books.”

Price would also write to his daughter often.

“I wanted to encourage my daughter, and show her that I love her,” he said. “I would constantly draw on the envelopes – various cartoon characters. Just let her know that I was there. Even though I wasn’t physically there, I was spiritually and mentally there.”

A letter Price wrote to his daughter. (Photo: James Price)

That love eventually inspired the 6-year-old to write a book of her own.

“Her confidence began to grow,” Price said. “With each book that she signed – it really helped boost her confidence.”

Price and her family hope they inspire other kids to start reading.

“My hope from this book is that it builds her,” Price said. “She can know that her true self-worth is within her. It’s not outside of her. That she looks inward to find greatness because that’s where it is.”

Price hopes to soon turn her books into a cartoon 3-D animation.