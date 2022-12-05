RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.

The folks with the Rescue180 program are taking care of families in neighborhoods with basic needs that most people take for granted, like toothbrushes, toothpaste and food.

Some of them are grandparents taking care of and feeding multiple grandchildren.

Richmond grandma Angela Garland’s refrigerator is nearly empty, and there are four little grandkids running around that she’s taking care of — on her own.

“When eggs and milk are almost, you know, $15 just for the two, it’s crazy,” Garland said. “When you’re raising like, you know, my situation, four kids off of disability and only disability, you know, we don’t get to go to dollar tree. We don’t get to go to family dollar and get those things.”

Richmond grandma Angela Garland is thankful for the help she gets from Rescue180 to take care of her grandchildren. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

She’s thanking God the children’s school reached out to her and let her know about executive director Chuck Caple, and his non-profit’s new program, Rescue180.

“I can’t imagine how it is to be a grandmother taking care of four kids. And as small as three years old,” Caple told 8News.

The program gives families like Garland’s basic needs like socks, underwear and food, and sometimes things like coats or shoes as Christmas gets closer.

“It’s an awesome feeling to actually know, you know, hey somebody does care about me and the kids,” Garland smiled with tears in her eyes.

Caple said his Hope for Learning Foundation focuses on making sure kids learn how to read, but they found that kids are going through much more and that there are distractions.

“Once that weekend comes in on Friday afternoon, a lot of kids don’t have food,” he said.

That help across 180 days is something folks like Garland and so many other families are grateful for.

“Kids don’t ask to come here, you know. They don’t ask to be here. They are brought here by us,” Caple said.

To learn more about Hope for Learning, Rescue180, or how to volunteer or donate, click here.