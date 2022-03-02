FULTON HILL, Va. (WRIC) — If you ever find yourself in Richmond’s East End, Innovate Fulton might be easy to miss. The non-profit occupies a small, red-brick storefront at the corner of Williamsburg Road and Government Road with just a few posters in the window to identify the occupants.

But inside, the group is working to transform Fulton Hill into a thriving commercial center – work that won them recognition as Richmond History Makers from the Valentine Museum this year for “Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions.”

According to President and Executive Director Chuck D’Aprix, the group came together because they wanted to renew the commercial corridor in Fulton the way other areas of the city had been in previous years.

D’Aprix had worked for more than 35 years as an urban planner, experience he has put to use in Fulton, “I said, ‘I will take this on pro bono in my own neighborhood.'”

While some areas of Richmond have become shopping destinations for out-of-town visitors, D’Aprix said Innovate Fulton’s ambition is more local.

“For example, our #1 goal right now is the attraction of a coffee shop, where people can congregate, can meet and come together as a community,” he said.

During the pandemic, they’ve focused on rehabilitating old buildings to prepare for new businesses moving in, with a goal of finding businesses that meet the needs of residents – like restaurants and a thrift shop.

(Photo: Jakob Cordes/WRIC)

Another major goal is improving transportation in Fulton Hill.

“Many of our residents don’t have cars, and public transportation, frankly, in Greater Fulton is limited,” D’Aprix said. “So we’re looking to create, long-term, a walkable, city-center-type environment.”

Innovate Fulton has advocated for city funding to expand sidewalks and bike lanes – but they also have their sights set on more ambitious plans.

“We have done some drawings to show them where a Pulse stop could go here so that when the next round of funding comes around we’ll have a Pulse stop,” D’Aprix said.

A major part of their work, according to D’Aprix, has been simply reminding the city that Fulton exists. He added that he was thankful for the support of city councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, who represents the area.

But he also noted that the neighborhood was sometimes overlooked by city officials focused on high-profile projects like the Diamond redevelopment district.

“The city has big projects they have to deal with. I make sure that Innovate Fulton is the squeaky wheel and gets the attention of the city,” D’Aprix said.

He said at the same time, there are many city programs available that residents aren’t aware of, like grants for fixing up dilapidated buildings. Innovate Fulton steps in to connect residents to those resources at the state and local levels.

One such project was the creation of a “green infrastructure” corridor funded by the Chesapeake Bay Program and headed by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, the park-like design was meant to “capture stormwater runoff, reduce urban heat islands and remove pollutants.”

And D’Aprix said Innovate Fulton’s role was small but important – they simply told the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, “We’re here. We’ll help.”

“Fulton has been an ignored neighborhood over the years by city and state entities,” D’Aprix said – but that wasn’t always the case.

“We started something called Fulton Fest two years ago, where we shut down the street, have bands, vendors – really honor the history of historic Fulton, which was the African-American neighborhood wiped out during urban renewal,” D’Aprix said.

The neighborhood was the target of so-called “urban renewal” in the 1970s, during which city authorities razed nearly 800 homes and displaced mostly Black residents. The city promised new development in return – but instead, the area was neglected.

Innovate Fulton aims to avoid that model of redevelopment, instead focusing on the immediate needs of the community. Part of that includes surveying residents to identify projects – like the coffee shop – that they really want.