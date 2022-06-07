RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fifth event of the 2022 Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit kicks off in Richmond next week, June 16 through the 19, and with it comes a weekend festival for the whole family.

The four-day tournament is presented by Fuel Me and hosted by Richmond Region Tourism in cooperation with the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority. It will feature an array of top bass-fishing anglers from around the country, all competing for a chance to win the top prize of $135,000, and points to qualify for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury, the Pro Circuit Championship.

“We’re excited to welcome Major League Fishing organizers, anglers and fans to the Richmond Region,” said Jerrine Lee, Vice President of Sales at Richmond Region Tourism. “The James River is known for its world-class fishing and exciting outdoor activities. We know anglers will experience some incredible bass fishing during the tournament and we can’t wait to cheer them all.”

Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19, from the Osborne Landing, located at 9530 Osborne Turnpike in Richmond. Weigh-ins will also be held at the landing daily at 2:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to attend the morning take-offs and afternoon weigh-ins, and can also follow the live on-the-water action all four days of competition online on MLF NOW! beginning at 8 a.m.

James River Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit

Weekend Tournament Festival

For two days of the tournament, Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 from noon to 4 p.m., fans have been invited to the Major League Fishing Festival at the Osborne Landing. Autographs will be available from pro anglers competing in the tournament, alongside children’s activities, coloring stations and more.

Vendor booths, food, prizes and giveaways, including a FREE Abu Garcia rod and reel combo for the first 50 high school or middle school anglers, will be available to festival-goers.