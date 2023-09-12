RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A hometown hero of our very own will grace television screens across the nation on tonight’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Richmond native and magnetics engineer David Maybury will have his chance to battle it out on the quiz show on the second episode of the 40th season. The show had its newest season premiere Monday night.

But Maybury is no stranger to the show. This season is all about second chances.

Richmond resident David Maybury (right) alongside “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings (left) for the 40th season of “Jeopardy!” (Photo: ABC)

The Richmond native is one of 27 contestants who have been brought back this season for their second chance to take home the gold.

The show will air Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 8News. Maybury will go up against Cody Lawrence and Susan Schulman.