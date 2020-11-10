Richmond officer saves woman from setting herself on fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer saved a woman’s life.

According to Richmond Police, First Precinct Officer Jason Jones and several other officers responded to the 1700 block of E. Broad Street last week. When they arrived they found a woman standing on the sidewalk with a milk container filled with gas.

The woman told officer Jones that she had poured the gas on herself. Authorities said the victim’s clothes were dripping with gas and she was holding a lighter.

Officer Jones told other responding officers to block traffic and stand by with fire extinguishers.

“Officer Jones patiently used classic Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) tactics and eventually convinced the victim to drop the lighter,” RPD wrote in a Facebook post.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment.

