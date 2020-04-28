Richmond Police, 911 dispatch helps 9-year-old celebrate birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police vehicle lights and sirens lit up Willow Lawn Saturday night for a good cause.
Officers surprised a boy named James on Bromley Lane with a birthday parade. According to a post from Richmond Police, James was “pretty bummed” he wouldn’t be able to celebrate his 9th birthday with his friends. So officers patrolled by to wish the 9-year-old a Happy Birthday.
To top it all off, 911 dispatch called to sing to him.
Richmond Police ended the post by stating “[Jame’s] mom later told us that James went to bed that night saying ‘this was the best birthday ever!'”
