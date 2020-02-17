RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was gifted a new bike by Richmond Police officers last week.
According to police, a woman named Jill received a new bike after it was totaled recently in a car crash.
As a result of the crash, Jill lost her bike, which officers said was her only means of transportation.
Richmond Police came together and were able to gift Jill a new bike, in addition to a new helmet.
LATEST STORIES:
- Henrico plans to upgrade county parks with playground replacements
- Ayanna’s “infectious smile”: Father grieves the loss of daughter in Virginia homicide
- Richmond Police gifts woman new bike, helmet after crash
- Richmond to accept third-party building inspections for construction projects
- Virginia moves toward banning conversion therapy