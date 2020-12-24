Richmond police need your help returning these stolen family photos

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you recognize these family photos? Help Richmond Police find who they belong to this holiday season!

RPD posted the photos on Facebook saying they were recovered in a car that had been stolen from the Maymont neighborhood. Police believe the photos were in the vehicle as a result of a different crime.

Family photos recovered from stolen car in Richmond. (Photos: RPD)

Detectives are investigating and trying to determine the location and victim that is connected to this case.

To claim the photos and get them back to the family, please call Third Precinct Detective Sandlin at (804) 510-4201.