Richmond Police spreads positivity at ‘Summer Night Lights-RVA’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is hosting Summer Night Lights every other Saturday of the summer.

Richmond Police said SNL began last summer when a community advocate Nicole Mason reached out to police about hosting community events aimed at reducing violent crime in Mosby Court.

Fast forward to now, RPD is hosting Summer Night Lights twice a month and last Saturday they had two SNLs going on at the same time, they said. One in Hillside Court neighborhood and one in Mosby Court.

Back then they hosted four community events with local faith-based organizations, local vendors, they also had food, music and sports.

Officer Ellerbe was at the Hillside event on her roller skates! The Richmond Police Department said they are looking forward to the remaining SNL’s.





All photos courtesy of RPD Facebook