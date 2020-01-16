Richmond private school students, stuff donate hair for child cancer awareness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and teachers at the Steward School in Richmond went under the clippers Wednesday for a good cause.
Participating in the 4th Annual Head-Shaving/Hair-Donation Event at the Richmond private school, boys shaved their heads and girls trimmed their locks to make wigs for cancer patients who have lost their hair.
The event benefited ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, a local organization dedicated to making life better for children with cancer.
Professional stylists from Sportz Clips at Gayton Crossing helped with the haircuts.
Organizers told 8News a total of 20 people, 13 students, and 7 teachers, got their hair cut or shaved.
Last year’s event raised over $2,500 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Seven girls and women donated their hair for wigs. Twelve heads were shaved.
