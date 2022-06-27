RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools’ (RPS) literature program, the Lit Limo, is back this summer with an upgraded ride and more plans to keep kids’ reading skills sharp.

Starting on June 27, the Lit Limo will be making stops at local elementary schools, community centers, and neighborhoods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Every child 18 and under who visits the Lit Limo will receive a book and be able to participate in a read-aloud and sign up for a Richmond Public Library card. Literacy tip sheets will also be available for guardians.

The Lit Limo program was first launched in 2020 to help students maintain their reading skills over summer vacation and in the midst of virtual learning. Since then, demand has increased so much that a new bus was needed for this summer’s program. The new Lit Limo features air conditioning, wheelchair accessibility, and upgraded flooring and cabinetry.

A full schedule and a map of bus stops are available on the RPS website, and updates will be posted on Twitter and Instagram.

If you are interested in donating books, contact Judy Deichman at jdeichma@rvaschools.net.