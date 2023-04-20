RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If Friday Cheers, Music at Maymont, Riverrock and the numerous other music-oriented events around Richmond this spring isn’t enough, now, a new free outdoor concert series at Main Street Station has been revealed.

In partnership with the Richmond Department of Public Works, Main Street Station will offer free evening concerts each Thursday in May. The shows will have something for everyone, covering a variety of music and ranging in genres from Top 40, jazz, and R&B to reggae and rock.

Concert Dates

Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 25

The concerts will take place on the Main Street Station back patio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each week.

Located in the heart of Richmond, Main Street Station was completed in 1901 and stands as one of the City’s most iconic landmarks (Photo Courtesy: Kassidy Hammond / 8News)

“We want to use our venue as a way for people in the area to hang around after work, enjoy some music and then explore the Shockoe area that literally has something to offer everyone, restaurants, ice cream, clothing, arts, e-bikes and more,” the city said.

The city said each band chosen for the spring concert series has a tie to Richmond, including names such as the Legacy Band, The Mighty Joshua, Inside Out Band, Plunky and Oneness and more!

In case of bad weather, the city said the impacted day’s event will be moved inside.