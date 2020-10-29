Richmond Symphony League to host virtual Fall Festival of Arts, Crafts & Music

All proceeds go to the Richmond Symphony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Symphony League, the Richmond Symphony’s fundraising and educational arm, is hosting a virtual fall festival to raise money for the Richmond Symphony on Nov. 8.

“I’m hoping that this event will remind people that there is a need for fine arts and performing arts and to support that,” Allene Cahill, the vice president of Ways and Means, told 8News.

The virtual fall festival of arts, crafts and music, called ‘Autumn Allegro’, will include a virtual catalog of donated items for sale. All proceeds go to the Richmond Symphony.

“At this point, I’ve logged 75 items onto our spreadsheet. I believe we’ll make it to 90-100,” Cahill said.

A snapshot of donated items that will be for sale during the ‘Autumn Allegro’ event November 8.

Richmond Symphony musicians and staff members will also be donating their time during the 3-hour event with interviews and live performances.

The symphony’s new music coordinator, Valentina Peleggi, will be interviewed and the Principal Woodwind Quintent is also set to perform.

The virtual fall festival is in lieu of the league’s bi-annual fundraiser, Designer House.

The fundraiser, originally scheduled for fall of 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

‘Autumn Allegro’ is Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2-5 p.m. and can be streamed on the Richmond Symphony League’s Facebook page.

RSL’s online sales catalog will be open through November 15.

