RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Music lovers! The Richmond Symphony’s 2022-2023 season is now underway.

From classical selections to new augmented reality pieces, there’s something to dazzle the entire family this season.

“Everything is extra special,” Valentina Peleggi, music director for Richmond Symphony told 8News.

“We are so excited. There are just the most beloved and beautiful pieces for big orchestra from Romeo and Juliet to Brahms’ Symphony No. Three or Mahler Two with our beloved Richmond Symphony Chorus.”

The symphony is also taking the musical works to Hardywood Brewery.

“We mix classical music with something special,” Peleggi explained.

“For example, augmented reality. Now, guys, you all have some glasses, very special glasses, and you will see the musicians playing. But at the same time, a new reality will be added and created for you.”

More details on the new season and ticket information can be found on the Richmond Symphony website.