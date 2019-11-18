Richmond’s T-Rex run returns for its second year

Watch nat package by 8News Photojournalist Jacob Sexton in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders tried to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs Sunday afternoon.

The Richmond Road Runners club marked the end of Richmond’s marathon weekend with a T-Rex run at Dorey Park.

The current world record standing consists of 252 people. It was achieved in Los Angeles, CA earlier this year.

The event took place on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. All speeds of T.Rex were welcome.

If you want to join next year, make sure to follow their page here.