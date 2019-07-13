1  of  3
Richmonders call for end to human detention camps

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil Friday night to end human detention camps.

The group says Richmonders came together to protest the inhumane conditions of detention centers across the country.

ABC News confirmed that ICE is already operating beyond capacity. They add that they are housing more people than beds.

For some in attendance, the coming together to pay respects for those locked up in detention camps is the only the beginning of their advocacy.

“We wanted to spotlight not only the impacted communities but those advocacy groups locally that have been on the ground for years doing this work and protecting these people,” said Laura Pho, who attended the vigil.

Organizers listed out dozens of demands, most importantly asking for a call to action.

