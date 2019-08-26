Richmonders come out in support of East End Community Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of Richmonders came out in support of the fourth annual East End Community Day.

The event featured free food, live music, a basketball tournament and more. It was held at Luck’s Field on T. Street.

Richmond Police officers were also on hand to join the community. Police said the community and law enforcement want the same thing: to end gun violence throughout the city.

“No one wants to see violence occur, and we want to try to deter it as much as we can by having the community engage with the department and be a team,” said Lt. Michael Alston with Richmond Police.

The community event also had a backpack giveaway for returning students.