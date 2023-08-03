RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration in honor of the first-ever 804 Day will take over Shockoe Bottom near 17th Street Market on Friday, Aug. 4th.

The inaugural festival was created to spotlight Richmond’s local artistry and music scene.

“We wanted to remind the community that there is so much talent here in Richmond — music, artistically, business, nonprofit,” Reese Williams with Shockoe Records told 8News. “The musicians especially, they may travel the country and the world, but they’re coming back right here to celebrate with us in their hometown.”

The one-day festival will feature three stages of live music, and more than 15 artists ranging from bluegrass to pop to punk.

“We’ve got Rodney Stith, who is soul, and will take you back in time,” Williams explained. “We’ve got Rikki Rakki which is punk pop that will get you on your feet. We’ve got Los Malcriados which is a 13-piece Latin funk band. So, there’s something for everyone.”

Other artists include Jaylin Brown, Saint Samuel, Weldon Hill, Ant The Symbol, Chance Fischer, Tin-Can Fish Band, Tyler Meacham, Corey El & The FAM Band, Sun V Set, Pumphouse Blues Band, Merciful Zero, Michael Millions and Mad Skillz.

Festivalgoers can also expect to find food, a non-profit showcase, local artists and a Kid’s Zone. Beer trucks will be available for anyone 21 and older.

The fun will take up two city blocks between 15th and 16th Streets from East Main to East Grace Streets from 4 to 9 p.m.