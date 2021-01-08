RiverFront Investment Group makes generous donation to help children fighting cancer in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Connor’s Heroes is this year’s RiverFront Investment Group’s 2021 Charitable Giving Partner.

The investment company has been choosing a new partner every year to make a donation to since 2012. In addition, RiverFront commits associate volunteer support for one year.

Connor’s Heroes, a Virginia nonprofit dedicated to helping families cope with childhood cancer, will receive a $25,000 donation.

The money will be used to fill backpacks with games, books and gift cards for pediatric cancer patients in Central Virginia.

“Through our partnership with RiverFront Investment Group and their generous $25,000 gift, this program will be fully funded for the entire year,” Connor’s Heroes Executive Director Celia Tetlow Martin said. “Thank you, Riverfront Investment Group, for helping to making sure no parent will face a child’s cancer alone!