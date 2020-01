RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Detective Ledbetter donated more than 10 inches of her hair to Locks of Love.

The detective wanted to shake things up and give back at the same time, RPD said in a Facebook post.

Locks of Love is a non-profit organization that makes wigs out of donated hair for children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions like cancer.

If you’d like to donate hair to Locks of Love, you can learn more here.