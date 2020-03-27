RPD gets supplies donated to help with COVID-19 crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RPD knows every little bit of supplies help, and that’s why officers are thanking the Department of Historical Resources.
DHR often works with the RPD bomb squad. Most recently they donated a box of masks, gloves and other sanitizing supplies.
Organizations around Richmond are looking for donations. You can learn more here.
