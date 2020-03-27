Breaking News
House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump

RPD gets supplies donated to help with COVID-19 crisis

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RPD knows every little bit of supplies help, and that’s why officers are thanking the Department of Historical Resources.

DHR often works with the RPD bomb squad. Most recently they donated a box of masks, gloves and other sanitizing supplies.

Organizations around Richmond are looking for donations. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events