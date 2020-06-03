RPS, Apple Spice Catering team up to honor workers serving meals to students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools partnered up with Apple Spice Catering to honor RPS essential workers who continue to serve students during the pandemic.
For lunchtime on Monday, there was a drive-by food delivery for RPS school bus drivers, monitors and lunch staff.
