RPS, Apple Spice Catering team up to honor workers serving meals to students

RPS partnership

RPS partnering up with Apple Spice Catering to honor RPS essential workers who continue to serve students during the pandemic. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools partnered up with Apple Spice Catering to honor RPS essential workers who continue to serve students during the pandemic.

For lunchtime on Monday, there was a drive-by food delivery for RPS school bus drivers, monitors and lunch staff.

