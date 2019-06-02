RPS Latino student to showcase fashion designs at national level

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools Latino student is showcasing his fashion designs at a national level.

Mateo Ascencio Silvan is a student at George Wythe High School and is a third-year member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, also known as FCCLA.

The 17-year-old will be competing in the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in California at the end of June.

In April, Silvan won second place at the Virginia State FCCLA STAR event fashion category. Silvan won cash prizes including one from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where the teen anticipates he will attend upon graduation.

Silvan says the judges told him they loved his garments, presentation and professionalism.

The teen has also been featured in two different shows in 2017 New York Fashion Week. Silvan also competed at the Shark Tank Competition through the Metropolitan Business League this year, where he placed third and won $300.

RPS is helping fund the major costs of Silvan’s FCCLA experience. But the teen still needs money to cover fabrics, materials and travel commuting fees.

Medie Hines one of Silvan’s FCCLA advisors has helped Silvan put together a gofundme account so the teen can recover the funds needed for his trip and a visit to FIDM for the first time.

“I am very grateful to have teachers and FCCLA advisors to push me and assist me with creating a plan for my brand and helping me to practice exercising my professionalism,” Silvan said.

Hines has been a key player in Silvan’s success by providing the teen with guidance and passed down materials.

“I believe his inspiration for a lot of his pieces is just simply being able to make them all his self without underpaid manufacturers or factory workers,” Hines said. “Most of the fabric he uses has been donated to me and I pass it to him.”

He’s very eco-friendly and has had at least three different Recycle and Redesign Lines, she added.

The FCCLA National Leadership Conference is June 29-July 5. If you’d like to help Silvan click here.

