1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

RPS teacher ‘pours his love’ by cutting student’s hair for graduation

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carver teacher student_1560357269694.PNG.jpg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An educator at Carver Elementary School made it his priority to cut his student’s hair for graduation.

Robert Dunham, a fifth-grade teacher at Caver, overheard one of his students say that he needed a haircut for graduation but didn’t know how he would be able to.

On Wednesday morning, a fourth-grade teacher walked into Mr. Dunham’s classroom to find him giving a young boy a haircut.

Dionyah Randolph said seeing the Black educator pour his love into a young Black boy by cutting his hair, reminded her of why she started teaching in the first place.

“Our jobs require more than teaching at Carver,” Randolph said. “We service many students who live in disadvantaged communities, so it’s our duty to put their needs first; everything else comes second.”

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events