RPS teacher ‘pours his love’ by cutting student’s hair for graduation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An educator at Carver Elementary School made it his priority to cut his student’s hair for graduation.

Robert Dunham, a fifth-grade teacher at Caver, overheard one of his students say that he needed a haircut for graduation but didn’t know how he would be able to.

On Wednesday morning, a fourth-grade teacher walked into Mr. Dunham’s classroom to find him giving a young boy a haircut.

Dionyah Randolph said seeing the Black educator pour his love into a young Black boy by cutting his hair, reminded her of why she started teaching in the first place.

“Our jobs require more than teaching at Carver,” Randolph said. “We service many students who live in disadvantaged communities, so it’s our duty to put their needs first; everything else comes second.”

