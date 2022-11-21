RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Illuminates is back! Join 8News as we mark the beginning of the 2022 holiday season by lighting up Richmond’s skyline at Kanahawa Plaza.

8News anchors Deanna Allbrittin, Eric Phillips and Heather Hope, alongside meteorologists Matt Dinardo and John Bernier, plus, even more members of the 8News team will be downtown to celebrate the holiday season.

Live coverage for the event starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 on 8News and wric.com, and we’ll be “flipping the switch” to light up the skyline at 6 p.m.

Family-friendly activities and performances will begin at 5 p.m., with live performances by Sam Reed and Friends, DJ Lonnie B and the Richmond Police Department Band. Don’t forget your lawn chair and a blanket, at 7:15 p.m., the holiday movie “Elf” will be shown against the backdrop of the newly-twinkling high-rises.

RVA Illuminates is brought to Richmond by WRIC 8News, and the City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.