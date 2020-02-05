RVA makes list of ‘Best Places to Live and Work as a MovieMaker’

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Virginia is for Film Lovers!’ Richmond was just named one of MovieMaker magazine’s best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2020.

Richmond ranked fifth out of 10 on the list. Last year, RVA was named #10 on the list.

To compile the list, ‘MovieMaker’ magazine used surveys, editorial research on tax incentives, recent productions and personal visits to cities on the list.

Richmond offers the perfect palette to filmmakers. Pristinely preserved history, a variety of landscapes, a thriving downtown, and 3,000 acres of state-owned scenic backlot are all within an easy drive,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “Add to that award-winning restaurants, dozens of breweries, a world-class arts scene and a warm, welcoming community – visiting filmmakers tend to look for ways to stick around after wrap. We are excited by the momentum this lucrative industry has gained in Virginia and the tremendous opportunities it continues to provide our workers and businesses.” Virginia Film Office

Virginia has hosted high-profile projects like AMC’s popular Walking Dead spin-off, Academy-Award nominated Harriet and Wonder Woman: 1984 set to debut this summer.

Check out the other cities on the list:

Newark, NJ (#10)

Wilmington, NC (#9)

Providence, RI (#8)

Knoxville, TN (#7)

Ashland, OR (#6)

Richmond, VA (#5)

(#5) Pittsburgh, PA (#4)

Santa Fe, NM (#3)

New Orleans, LA (#2)

Savannah, GA (#1)

For information about Virginia’s film production industry, visit the Virginia Film Office.