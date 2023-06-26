RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools Lit Limo is back to keep your kiddos’ reading skills sharp throughout this summer!

This summer, the fun and engaging children’s literature resource will be found making stops at a number of local elementary schools, summer camps, Richmond neighborhoods and more.

The bus will make stops Monday through Thursday — starting as early as 9 a.m. and ending with the last stop at 1 p.m.

Every child 18 and under who visits the Lit Limo will receive a free book, be able to participate in a read-aloud and have the opportunity to continue their literature journey by signing up for a Richmond Public Library card.

Lit Limo Schedule Summer 2023

Additional information on the Lit Limo program can be found online here.