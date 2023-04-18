RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC) — After a successful start in Richmond last year with the cycle boat — Paddle Club RVA — this year, Sea Suite Cruises is adding a second vessel of fun to the James River in Richmond — Tiki Club RVA.

While the Paddle Club’s cycle boat focuses on private group cruises of eight to 20 passengers, the newest island-themed attraction, Tiki Club RVA, will cater to both public and private outings with individual or small group tickets available. Those with individual tickets for a trip on the tiki boat can expect to mix and mingle with others throughout the hour and 45-minute excursion.

The tiki boat will also offer private rentals, where groups of up to 30 can rent out the entire boat for special occasions, or just because — if they so wish.

Tiki Club RVA: Tiki Boat (Photo: Jennifer Pullinger) Tiki Club RVA: Tiki Boat (Photo: Jennifer Pullinger)

Both boats are BYOB, so guests can bring their own beer, wine, champagne, seltzer, or canned cocktail to sip and enjoy on board as the boat glides across the waters. While liquor is prohibited, coolers stocked with ice and water for the journey will be provided. Passengers are also welcome to bring whatever food they desire to enjoy the outing.

Setting sail from Rocketts Landing beneath The Boathouse restaurant, both the cycle boat and the tiki boat set the stage for stunning views of Richmond’s skyline. The boats offer cruises every day of the week, several times per day, giving passengers their own unique perspective of the city.

Paddle Club RVA: Cycle boat (Photo: Jennifer Pullinger) Paddle Club RVA: Cycle boat (Photo: Jennifer Pullinger)

While the pricing may vary for group cruises, those interested in taking a ride on the tiki tour can expect to pay $40 to $55 per person, according to the website. Tiki Club RVA expects to begin offering cruises in late April or early May.

You can find more information about booking a paddle boat or tiki boat cruise on the James online here.