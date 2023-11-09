RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A show remixing royalty is now playing at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Six The Musical tells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives presented, as a pop concert.

The six wives in the show, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, take turns singing about their relationship with the king to see who had the worst marriage.

Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves (center) in The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus (Credit: Broadway in Richmond)

Cast member Terica Marie says presenting hundreds of years of history took a lot of research.

“We all took it upon ourselves to do research about these women and their history, and the lives that they lived,” Marie explained. “We also, when we got to rehearsals, had an awesome time presenting this information to each other. Felt like we were back in school, and we all had our Powerpoints. We had a fun way of creating a way to share the history of the information about the queens that we had learned.”

Six has performances through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Tickets can be found on Broadway in Richmond’s website.