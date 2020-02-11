‘Smooch a pooch’: Richmond SPCA dog kissing booth fundraiser returns

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can kiss your dog for a good cause at the third annual ‘Richmond SPCA Dog Kissing Booth’ fundraiser.

Here’s how it works — bring your dog and a $10 donation and take part in a special Valentine’s Day photoshoot. Don’t have a dog? Richmond SPCA has got you covered!

“Support the hundreds of homeless animals who are in our care each day, and Group Booths will snap a photo of you and your furry valentine and provide a souvenir printed photo,” Richmond SPCA said.

The kissing booth fundraiser will take place on Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2519 Hermitage Road.

The Richmond SPCA is also running a ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ adoption promotion. All adult pet adoption fees are 25 percent off through Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events