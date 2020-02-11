‘Smooch a pooch’: Richmond SPCA dog kissing booth fundraiser returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can kiss your dog for a good cause at the third annual ‘Richmond SPCA Dog Kissing Booth’ fundraiser.

Here’s how it works — bring your dog and a $10 donation and take part in a special Valentine’s Day photoshoot. Don’t have a dog? Richmond SPCA has got you covered!

“Support the hundreds of homeless animals who are in our care each day, and Group Booths will snap a photo of you and your furry valentine and provide a souvenir printed photo,” Richmond SPCA said.

The kissing booth fundraiser will take place on Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2519 Hermitage Road.

The Richmond SPCA is also running a ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ adoption promotion. All adult pet adoption fees are 25 percent off through Valentine’s Day.