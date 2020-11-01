Soon-to-be Eagle scout spruces up local church

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A local boy is hoping to rise to the highest ranks of the Boy Scouts. For his eagle scout project, Jonathan Croom is beautifying the church his grandmother attends.

Croom came up with the landscaping design all on his own and then reached out to several teams for help.

Through a mutual friend he teamed up with Allan Kirks, owner of Virginia Landscapers, who also was an eagle scout. Kirks, other scouts and landscapers installed the upgrades to the front of the church today.





Kirks says it was an honor to be apart of the project and that Croom was extremely appreciative.

“It feels great because without him I don’t think id be here today because a few weeks ago we weren’t sure what we were doing quite yet, so to be here a few weeks later is great,” Croom said.

After 11 years with the organization Croom is on his way to becoming an eagle scout.

LATEST HEADLINES: