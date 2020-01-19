Southside Regional Medical Center uses surgical wrap to make sleeping bags for homeless

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Southside Regional Medical Center employees and volunteers spent their day making sleeping bags for the homeless Saturday.

The sleeping bags are made from surgical wraps that can’t be reused in a medical setting. So the hospital found a way to create sleeping bags for homeless Petersburg residents.

“The plastic material is durable, waterproof and holds in heat well, which makes them perfect tools for staying warm in the winter,” SRMC said in a release. “The newly created sleeping bags will go to Cares, Inc., a shelter in Petersburg.”









Back in November, SMRC made 53 sleeping bags. In total, eighty-three sleeping bags will be donated this month.

