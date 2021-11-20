Southside residents in need receive Thanksgiving turkeys and trimmings at annual giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Members of Richmond City Council joined volunteers at River City Middle School on Saturday handing out Thanksgiving turkeys and all the trimmings to residents of the Southside in need ahead of Thursday’s holiday.

Over 1,000 turkeys were given out as part of the event called The Giveback, and 9th District Councilman Michael Jones said this was the first year that every single turkey was accounted for.

“Families are hurting right now coming up out of COVID, and there’s a great need,” he said. “The need was so great, we were done well within a week before our actual deadline.”

Photo: Tim Corley/8News

Residents had a chance to sign up through a portal online to receive a turkey. The birds were provided by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, and the fixings were supplied by FeedMore. Over 600 boxes of stuffing and trimmings were handed out along with the turkeys.

This is the fourth year for the Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Over 4,000 turkeys have been provided to residents since the event’s inception. Over 75 volunteers including members of City Council, fraternity and sorority members, Richmond Public Schools employees and folks from the city clerk’s office took part.

“Everyone’s just elated. They’re just happy to be a part of an organization and a time of year where there is a need,” Councilman Jones said.

As inflation has set in and prices of goods and services have increased over the last year, Councilman Jones said The Giveback couldn’t have come at a better time for recipients of the Thanksgiving meal.

“For families that are trying to stretch that dollar, it is making a difference in their holiday season,” he said.