‘Spread love’: Richmond pastry chef celebrating local heroes through ’12 Days of Christmas’ giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond pastry chef is making this Christmas a little bit sweeter for local heroes.

“Love to me is the healing agent for everything,” Scharolyn Hall, Richmond pastry chef and owner of Scharolina’s Custom Cakes and Confections, told 8News.

Hall is honoring heroes by surprising with them custom cakes and gifts.

“It’s just my way of celebrating people in my local community that have done something amazing,” Hall said. “Anything from just being a great mom, someone that has overcome cancer, someone that has had heart surgery.”

Hall surprises front-line worker Tyerra with gift cards. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

The giveaway is made possible through online nominations.

“We go through all the nominations and we choose 12 winners,” Hall explained. “We gift them with a custom cake from me, and we’ve partnered this year with 30 businesses who have donated gifts. My first goal with this program is to spread love.”

Hall says she was inspired to give back after a tough situation a few years ago.

“I was living in a shelter with the YWCA of Richmond,” Hall said. “It was my son’s birthday, and I couldn’t afford to get him a cake. I remember saying if I ever got out of this situation, I would make sure people would never have this problem and I would donate cakes.”

The giveaway, now in its’ fourth year, took on a new meaning in 2020.

“A hero, especially now, in the midst of this COVID pandemic means a lot to a lot of people.”

Though nominations are closed for the 12 Days of Christmas, Hall has plans laid out already for next year.

“As I grow, I will continue to bless the community and those around me,” Hall said. “Let’s do Mother’s Day. Let’s do Father’s Day. We can do every holiday as far I’m concerned.”